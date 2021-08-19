Chinese stars Lei Jiayin (left), Zhang Yishan (middle) and Rayzha Alimjan (right) were among some of the top-tier celebrities who attended a moral training class organised by China's National Radio and Television Administration. Photo: Handout
Dozens of Chinese celebrities attend morality class amid backdrop of high-profile Kris Wu rape case
- The class reportedly covered ethics and morals, Chinese law as well as the history of the Communist Party
- Kris Wu is accused of date raping multiple women using alcohol
