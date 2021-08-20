For almost a month speculation has swirled online that China’s Magnums are being made with inferior ingredients. Photo: Getty For almost a month speculation has swirled online that China’s Magnums are being made with inferior ingredients. Photo: Getty
Magnum ice creams in China not made with fresh milk, manufacturer Unilever admits after internet outrage

  • In China, the company uses a combination of milk powder and water while using concentrated milk in its European produced magnums
  • The ice cream brand is immensely popular in China which is the product’s largest market

Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 8:09pm, 20 Aug, 2021

