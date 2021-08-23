Police in central China found human remains buried under a school playground. Photo Weibo
Film about Chinese man, murdered for standing up to shoddy developers, hits snag as family threatens to sue
- The story of a man murdered in 2003 for coming forward against poor construction quality, is planned for a film adaptation
- However, his family claims any film would harm his reputation and has threatened legal action
Topic | China Society
