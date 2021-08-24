Celebrities compete in the Chinese TV variety show Call Me By Fire, which has become an instant hit. Photo: Baidu
5.7 billion Weibo views for China’s hottest TV show featuring bygone celebrities competing to become a boy band
- The show follows a highly successful version from 2020 that featured women celebrities
- But it is not without controversy, as one contestant left amid rumours that he was cheating on his ex-girlfriend
Topic | Fame and celebrity
