Wang Deshun has been dubbed China’s “coolest grandpa” because of his multiple exploits at an advanced age. Photo: Handout Wang Deshun has been dubbed China’s “coolest grandpa” because of his multiple exploits at an advanced age. Photo: Handout
Wang Deshun has been dubbed China’s “coolest grandpa” because of his multiple exploits at an advanced age. Photo: Handout
People & Culture /  Trending in China

From fashion runway to airport runway, meet China’s ‘coolest grandpa’

  • Wang Deshun can proudly claim to be the oldest man in China with a pilot’s license
  • The renaissance man has spent a lifetime mastering all sorts of different skills

Topic |   China Society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 28 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Wang Deshun has been dubbed China’s “coolest grandpa” because of his multiple exploits at an advanced age. Photo: Handout Wang Deshun has been dubbed China’s “coolest grandpa” because of his multiple exploits at an advanced age. Photo: Handout
Wang Deshun has been dubbed China’s “coolest grandpa” because of his multiple exploits at an advanced age. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE