Wang Deshun has been dubbed China’s “coolest grandpa” because of his multiple exploits at an advanced age. Photo: Handout
From fashion runway to airport runway, meet China’s ‘coolest grandpa’
- Wang Deshun can proudly claim to be the oldest man in China with a pilot’s license
- The renaissance man has spent a lifetime mastering all sorts of different skills
