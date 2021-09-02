Beijing Universal Studios is set to open later this month but not everyone thinks it’s value for money. Photo: new.qq.com
Universal Studios’ theme Park in Beijing, China, set to rival Shanghai Disneyland, under fire for ‘expensive’ tickets
- The new theme park and resort, which has been almost two decades in the planning, announced the park will open on September 20 with tickets going for up to 748 yuan (US$115)
- Many have complained the admission prices are exorbitant and that food and drink prices are also too high
Topic | China Society
Beijing Universal Studios is set to open later this month but not everyone thinks it’s value for money. Photo: new.qq.com