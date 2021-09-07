An 18-year-old man with muscular dystrophy aspires to becoming China’s Stephen Hawking, and has inspired many after being accepted by a top Chinese university. Photo: Artwork An 18-year-old man with muscular dystrophy aspires to becoming China’s Stephen Hawking, and has inspired many after being accepted by a top Chinese university. Photo: Artwork
An 18-year-old man with muscular dystrophy aspires to becoming China’s Stephen Hawking, and has inspired many after being accepted by a top Chinese university. Photo: Artwork
Teenager with muscular dystrophy aims to become China’s Stephen Hawking after acceptance into prestigious university

  • Born with congenital muscular dystrophy, Xing Yifan weighs just 18kg and can barely move without help
  • Despite the challenge of his disease he has worked hard with the help of his parents and gained entrance to Beihang University

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 9:09am, 7 Sep, 2021

