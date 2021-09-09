A principal in central China has been feeding himself by eating students’ leftovers in an effort to spread awareness about food waste. Photo: Baidu
A Chinese school principal is making sure to eat his students’ leftovers
- The principal in central China wants to teach his pupils to avoid food waste
- But some people expressed concern that the practice was unhygienic
