A principal in central China has been feeding himself by eating students’ leftovers in an effort to spread awareness about food waste. Photo: Baidu A principal in central China has been feeding himself by eating students’ leftovers in an effort to spread awareness about food waste. Photo: Baidu
A principal in central China has been feeding himself by eating students’ leftovers in an effort to spread awareness about food waste. Photo: Baidu
Environment
People & Culture /  Trending in China

A Chinese school principal is making sure to eat his students’ leftovers

  • The principal in central China wants to teach his pupils to avoid food waste
  • But some people expressed concern that the practice was unhygienic

Topic |   Environment
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 9:04am, 9 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A principal in central China has been feeding himself by eating students’ leftovers in an effort to spread awareness about food waste. Photo: Baidu A principal in central China has been feeding himself by eating students’ leftovers in an effort to spread awareness about food waste. Photo: Baidu
A principal in central China has been feeding himself by eating students’ leftovers in an effort to spread awareness about food waste. Photo: Baidu
READ FULL ARTICLE