The Matryoshka Hotel is the largest Matryoshka doll, also referred to as babushka dolls, themed building in the world. Photo: Handout
China’s bad architecture: voting begins in annual ‘top 10 ugliest buildings’ competition
- A Chinese architecture website has been running the competition since 2010 with the aim of promoting better design and social responsibility
- Chinese authorities have recently begun reining in the worst excesses from the country’s building boom over the last few decades
