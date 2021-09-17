An app that reads a cat’s emotions and an angry father who dislocated his jaw after becoming frustrated with his daughter during home tutoring are some of the stories catching attention in China. Photo: Artwork
Quirky China: Father dislocates own jaw while yelling at daughter, app that tracks cat’s feelings and postcards to space
- A man became so frustrated with his daughter’s inability to learn during home tutoring session that he ended up dislocating his own jaw
- A developer from Shenzhen has built an app that can tell him how his cat is feeling while he is away from home
