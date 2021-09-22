The Yongle Dadian on display at The National Library of China in 2014. Source: Handout The Yongle Dadian on display at The National Library of China in 2014. Source: Handout
Rumours over excavator at Beijing’s Forbidden City highlight mystique surrounding massive, mostly-lost Yongle encyclopaedia

  • An excavator was seen digging at nighttime near an entrance gate to Beijing’s Forbidden City
  • But authorities said it was just routine electrical work, despite rumours they had found parts of the Yongle Dadian

Updated: 4:43pm, 22 Sep, 2021

