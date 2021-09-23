Popular fashion brand JNBY apologises for inappropriate children’s clothing that featured images of purgatory and English words like “welcome to hell” and “let me touch you”. Photo: Handout
Chinese clothing brand JNBY apologises for clothes with words ‘welcome to hell’ and ‘let me touch you’ after consumer backlash
- The images of purgatory and clothing with people killing Indian people have triggered widespread shock and condemnation in China
- The company has pulled some of the offending items but others appeared to still be in circulation
Topic | China Society
Popular fashion brand JNBY apologises for inappropriate children’s clothing that featured images of purgatory and English words like “welcome to hell” and “let me touch you”. Photo: Handout