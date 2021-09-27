A man in China said he is being sued by Tesla for defamation over online posts. Photo: Getty Images
Man says Tesla is suing him for US$650,000 for online posts after he won a separate suit against the car company
- Han Chao posted legal documents online that said Tesla was suing him for defamation after critical posts on social media
- Han had previously won US$155,000 in a lawsuit against Tesla for sales fraud
