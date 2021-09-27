The CHASE solar mission has been designed to last three years. Photo: Astronomy Photographer of the Year awards The CHASE solar mission has been designed to last three years. Photo: Astronomy Photographer of the Year awards
China to launch its first satellite to the sun, and wants public to name it

  • Suggestions for names invited over the coming days for satellite that will launch this year
  • Mars rover Zhu Rong was named after the god of fire in Chinese mythology, following a public consultation that drew nearly 40,000 entries

Topic |   China's space programme
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 8:00pm, 27 Sep, 2021

The CHASE solar mission has been designed to last three years. Photo: Astronomy Photographer of the Year awards
