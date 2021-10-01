Master Kong is reeling after an executive appeared to thank the coronavirus pandemic for a bumper year. Photo: CNA Master Kong is reeling after an executive appeared to thank the coronavirus pandemic for a bumper year. Photo: CNA
Master Kong is reeling after an executive appeared to thank the coronavirus pandemic for a bumper year. Photo: CNA
Master Kong instant noodles apologises after executive calls coronavirus pandemic ‘godsend’

  • Pan Mougang called the coronavirus a ‘godsend’ and told one employee it was unfortunate his city had controlled the virus
  • The comments spread internally and some employees wondered if people ‘wanted this disaster’

Kevin McSpadden
Updated: 6:13pm, 1 Oct, 2021

