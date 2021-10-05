Players taking part in a live action role-play a murder mystery game called The Haunted Mansion at a role play studio in Shanghai. Photo: AFP Players taking part in a live action role-play a murder mystery game called The Haunted Mansion at a role play studio in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
Players taking part in a live action role-play a murder mystery game called The Haunted Mansion at a role play studio in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
People & Culture /  Trending in China

‘Script-killing’ craze: the murder role-playing game young people in China are flocking to as escape from everyday life

  • ‘It was a complicated feeling yet they portrayed it vividly, and I was touched’
  • There are two types of script-killing; a tabletop game where people read scripts and solve mysteries, and one that combines role-playing and escape rooms

Topic |   China Society
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 9:24am, 5 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Players taking part in a live action role-play a murder mystery game called The Haunted Mansion at a role play studio in Shanghai. Photo: AFP Players taking part in a live action role-play a murder mystery game called The Haunted Mansion at a role play studio in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
Players taking part in a live action role-play a murder mystery game called The Haunted Mansion at a role play studio in Shanghai. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE