Man in China lands in jail for car stickers endorsing kamikaze fighters
- One of the stickers featured a slogan over a Japanese flag and the other said ‘kamikaze’ in Chinese
- There have been high-profile incidents of anti-Japanese sentiment in China recently
Topic | China-Japan relations
In a separate incident, a car owner was detained for 15 days for decorations that supported Japan’s Unit 731, a notoriously cruel military squadron [bottom image]. Photo: Weibo