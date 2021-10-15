People in China will pay a high price to have their beloved pet immortalised in a professional portrait. Photo: Zhang Tianhang People in China will pay a high price to have their beloved pet immortalised in a professional portrait. Photo: Zhang Tianhang
People in China will pay a high price to have their beloved pet immortalised in a professional portrait. Photo: Zhang Tianhang
People & Culture /  Trending in China

China’s pet photography boom sees owners paying hundreds of dollars to immortalise cat and dog fur babies in pictures

  • China’s younger generations have taken to pet ownership in a major way, with pet portraits increasingly popular
  • China’s pet industry was estimated to be worth 206.5 billion yuan (US$32 billion) in 2020

Topic |   China society
SCMP Reporter
SCMP Reporter

Updated: 10:43am, 15 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
People in China will pay a high price to have their beloved pet immortalised in a professional portrait. Photo: Zhang Tianhang People in China will pay a high price to have their beloved pet immortalised in a professional portrait. Photo: Zhang Tianhang
People in China will pay a high price to have their beloved pet immortalised in a professional portrait. Photo: Zhang Tianhang
READ FULL ARTICLE