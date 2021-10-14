Controversy over Fujian police offering a bounty for clues related to a murder suspect, but a far higher amount if they find his body. Photo: 163.com
Chinese authorities accused of inciting murder by offering a higher reward for a criminal suspect’s body than what was offered for clues
- The suspect is alleged to have used a knife to kill two of his neighbours and injured three others
- The higher reward for his body than for clues to his whereabouts has triggered fierce online debate
Topic | China society
