Trending in China

Chinese authorities accused of inciting murder by offering a higher reward for a criminal suspect’s body than what was offered for clues

  • The suspect is alleged to have used a knife to kill two of his neighbours and injured three others
  • The higher reward for his body than for clues to his whereabouts has triggered fierce online debate

China society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

14 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Controversy over Fujian police offering a bounty for clues related to a murder suspect, but a far higher amount if they find his body. Photo: 163.com
