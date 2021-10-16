Dalgona biscuits have enjoyed a resurgence in popularity across Asia after the success of the Netflix show Squid Game. Photo: Handout Dalgona biscuits have enjoyed a resurgence in popularity across Asia after the success of the Netflix show Squid Game. Photo: Handout
Dalgona biscuits have enjoyed a resurgence in popularity across Asia after the success of the Netflix show Squid Game. Photo: Handout
Squid Game
‘I would rather they come to my shop for drinks’: Chinese cafes adapt to Squid Game biscuit fad

  • Despite being unavailable in China, the Netflix show Squid Game has created some trends in the country
  • One tea shop owner started selling dalgona biscuits that resemble one of the show’s games

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 9:15am, 16 Oct, 2021

