China tutor ban: masters graduate who lost business becomes internet celebrity with new job as a motorcycle taxi driver

  • Du has ignored the judgemental and status-focused critics who have attacked him for taking up a driver job to survive after he lost his livelihood
  • His tutoring studio used to earn 400,000 yuan (US$62,230) a year, but was closed in August after the government’s after-school tutoring crackdown

Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 15 Oct, 2021

English-language tutor provides motorcycle ride service after job loss receives praise for his resilience. Photo: The Paper
