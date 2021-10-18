The above picture was taken from a Dutch TikTok influencer and was used as a prop in a Chinese television drama. Photo: TikTok The above picture was taken from a Dutch TikTok influencer and was used as a prop in a Chinese television drama. Photo: TikTok
Dutch TikTok star finds her cute couple photo in a Chinese drama, except she was replaced in Photoshop

  • The TikTok star posted an image of her boyfriend that had been used in a Chinese drama
  • But she had been replaced by the protagonist of the show

Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 5:00pm, 18 Oct, 2021

