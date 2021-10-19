A Chinese music student has been praised for stepping in to help during an opera performance in Italy. Photo: 163.com A Chinese music student has been praised for stepping in to help during an opera performance in Italy. Photo: 163.com
Chinese opera fan becomes online celebrity after standing in for male lead during encore performance

  • American opera singer Lisette Oropesa was asked for an encore but her song choice required a male partner that was not present on stage
  • A Chinese student and long-time fan stood up in the audience and sang the male lead in accompaniment with her

Topic |   China society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 10:53am, 19 Oct, 2021

