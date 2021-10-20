This needle was removed from a teenage boy’s urethra in eastern China. Photo: Weibo This needle was removed from a teenage boy’s urethra in eastern China. Photo: Weibo
This needle was removed from a teenage boy’s urethra in eastern China. Photo: Weibo
Trending
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Teenage boy in China inserted a long sewing needle into urethra and kept it there for two weeks

  • The boy said he had been curious about what would happen but had to go to hospital after he could not stand the pain
  • The doctor who handled the case said it is common for teenagers to insert objects into their urethra

Topic |   Trending
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:57pm, 20 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
This needle was removed from a teenage boy’s urethra in eastern China. Photo: Weibo This needle was removed from a teenage boy’s urethra in eastern China. Photo: Weibo
This needle was removed from a teenage boy’s urethra in eastern China. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE