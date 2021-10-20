This needle was removed from a teenage boy’s urethra in eastern China. Photo: Weibo
Teenage boy in China inserted a long sewing needle into urethra and kept it there for two weeks
- The boy said he had been curious about what would happen but had to go to hospital after he could not stand the pain
- The doctor who handled the case said it is common for teenagers to insert objects into their urethra
Topic | Trending
This needle was removed from a teenage boy’s urethra in eastern China. Photo: Weibo