A Chinese TV show modelled on Netflix’s popular Squid Game has been accused of plagiarism. Photo: Netflix
Netflix Squid Game: Chinese video app Youku changes name and artwork of new show after accusations it copied popular drama
- Youku’s new show had a similar name and artwork and had similar font, the same circle, square and triangular symbols in pink that appeared in Squid Game
- The company’s explanation that it was an accident which it blamed on a ‘technical error’ drew further criticism
Topic | China society
A Chinese TV show modelled on Netflix’s popular Squid Game has been accused of plagiarism. Photo: Netflix