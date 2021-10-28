A Chinese government official has been disciplined after being caught live-streaming promotions for liquor. Photo: Thepaper.cn
Chinese government official under investigation for selling liquor via Douyin live streams
- The official from eastern China said he needed to help pay back a US$78,300 yuan debt because he was the guarantor
- Chinee laws ban public officials from engaging in private business
Topic | E-commerce
