A Chinese government official has been disciplined after being caught live-streaming promotions for liquor. Photo: Thepaper.cn A Chinese government official has been disciplined after being caught live-streaming promotions for liquor. Photo: Thepaper.cn
A Chinese government official has been disciplined after being caught live-streaming promotions for liquor. Photo: Thepaper.cn
E-commerce
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Chinese government official under investigation for selling liquor via Douyin live streams

  • The official from eastern China said he needed to help pay back a US$78,300 yuan debt because he was the guarantor
  • Chinee laws ban public officials from engaging in private business

Topic |   E-commerce
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:17am, 28 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A Chinese government official has been disciplined after being caught live-streaming promotions for liquor. Photo: Thepaper.cn A Chinese government official has been disciplined after being caught live-streaming promotions for liquor. Photo: Thepaper.cn
A Chinese government official has been disciplined after being caught live-streaming promotions for liquor. Photo: Thepaper.cn
READ FULL ARTICLE