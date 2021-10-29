Some parents in China have taken to using helmets and moulds to make sure their babies have round heads. Photo: Getty Images Some parents in China have taken to using helmets and moulds to make sure their babies have round heads. Photo: Getty Images
Some parents in China have taken to using helmets and moulds to make sure their babies have round heads. Photo: Getty Images
People & Culture /  Trending in China

New fad in China has parents putting helmets and moulds on their babies to make their heads more round

  • The parents want to take advantage of the babies’ soft bones and avoid having kids with flat heads
  • Ironically, flat heads used to be considered lucky and parents would make their kids sleep on books

Topic |   Parenting: newborns to toddlers
Phoebe Zhang

Updated: 5:45pm, 29 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Some parents in China have taken to using helmets and moulds to make sure their babies have round heads. Photo: Getty Images Some parents in China have taken to using helmets and moulds to make sure their babies have round heads. Photo: Getty Images
Some parents in China have taken to using helmets and moulds to make sure their babies have round heads. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE