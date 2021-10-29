Some parents in China have taken to using helmets and moulds to make sure their babies have round heads. Photo: Getty Images
New fad in China has parents putting helmets and moulds on their babies to make their heads more round
- The parents want to take advantage of the babies’ soft bones and avoid having kids with flat heads
- Ironically, flat heads used to be considered lucky and parents would make their kids sleep on books
Topic | Parenting: newborns to toddlers
Some parents in China have taken to using helmets and moulds to make sure their babies have round heads. Photo: Getty Images