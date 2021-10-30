This week in quirky China stories: a man breaks into a lion enclosure and Lu Xun’s grandson speaks about what it is like to live with the legacy of an icon. Photo: Handout This week in quirky China stories: a man breaks into a lion enclosure and Lu Xun’s grandson speaks about what it is like to live with the legacy of an icon. Photo: Handout
Quirky China: A man stares down white tigers, a grandson lives with legacy and two Shenzhen statues bring smiles

  • Police detained a man in Beijing for breaking into an enclosure that is the home to 11 white tigers
  • Plus, Lu Xun’s grandson explains what it is like to try and live up to his grandfather’s legacy

