The team behind the hit film The Battle at Lake Changjin announced that the movie will be getting a sequel in the future. Photo: Handout
Mega hit Chinese film The Battle at Lake Changjin set for a sequel after all-time box office run
- Much of the sequel has already been filmed, and most of the cast is expected to return
- The Battle at Lake Changjin could become the highest-grossing mainland movie of all time
Topic | Asian cinema
