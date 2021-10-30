The team behind the hit film The Battle at Lake Changjin announced that the movie will be getting a sequel in the future. Photo: Handout The team behind the hit film The Battle at Lake Changjin announced that the movie will be getting a sequel in the future. Photo: Handout
The team behind the hit film The Battle at Lake Changjin announced that the movie will be getting a sequel in the future. Photo: Handout
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Mega hit Chinese film The Battle at Lake Changjin set for a sequel after all-time box office run

  • Much of the sequel has already been filmed, and most of the cast is expected to return
  • The Battle at Lake Changjin could become the highest-grossing mainland movie of all time

Topic |   Asian cinema
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 30 Oct, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The team behind the hit film The Battle at Lake Changjin announced that the movie will be getting a sequel in the future. Photo: Handout The team behind the hit film The Battle at Lake Changjin announced that the movie will be getting a sequel in the future. Photo: Handout
The team behind the hit film The Battle at Lake Changjin announced that the movie will be getting a sequel in the future. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE