Chinese Anaesthesiologist donates US$15.6 million he got from a new drug approval patent to a Chinese university in what is the biggest donation ever by a doctor in China. Photo: Handout
Chinese university receives largest ever donation from a doctor to help train the country’s medical graduates
- Dr Liu has been a keen supporter of the China’s resident doctor training system, which he believes needs to be improved
- He hopes the money can be used to adopt a similar resident training system to that in use in the US
