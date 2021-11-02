Chinese Anaesthesiologist donates US$15.6 million he got from a new drug approval patent to a Chinese university in what is the biggest donation ever by a doctor in China. Photo: Handout Chinese Anaesthesiologist donates US$15.6 million he got from a new drug approval patent to a Chinese university in what is the biggest donation ever by a doctor in China. Photo: Handout
Chinese university receives largest ever donation from a doctor to help train the country’s medical graduates

  • Dr Liu has been a keen supporter of the China’s resident doctor training system, which he believes needs to be improved
  • He hopes the money can be used to adopt a similar resident training system to that in use in the US

Updated: 6:09pm, 2 Nov, 2021

