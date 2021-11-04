The meme was posted on social media where it was seen by members of a chat group. Photo: SCMP artwork
China coronavirus: man detained after meme of dog wearing police hat protesting Covid-19 restrictions offends authorities
- The man was informed on by another local who saw the meme, whistleblowing is common in China
- The crime of ‘picking quarrels and provoking trouble’ is broad and vaguely defined and is often used to stifle dissent
