A viral video showed a baby being held in a rotting paper box next to buckets used for pigswill. Photo: Weibo
Video showing unsanitary conditions of 4-month-old girl raises questions about Chinese social services
- A viral video of a destitute family raised into question living conditions required for state intervention
- The man had the girl with a mentally handicapped woman, complicating the public’s reaction to the video
Topic | Poverty in China
