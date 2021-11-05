A dog in China was put up for action after its owner failed to collect it from a foster centre. Photo: Weibo
Chinese celebrity pet shiba inu dog in Beijing sells for US$25,000 in online auction after being abandoned for 7 years
- The dog named Deng Deng was left at a pet foster centre in 2014 but his owner never returned
- A local Beijing court ordered the dog be put up for auction 7 years after the owner could not be located
