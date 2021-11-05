China has once again been rocked by a plagiarism scandal at a leading university. Photo: Handout
Chinese university graduate loses master’s degree and supervising academic fired after thesis revealed to be completely plagiarised
- A 2016 thesis by a graduate of Beijing Institute of Technology was stolen in the same year and republished by a graduate of Hunan University
- The case has again shone a spotlight on China’s rampant academic plagiarism problem
