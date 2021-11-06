An anti-smoking campaign using a monkey has backfired, while a school in northern China is in hot water after a list ranking students based on their parent’s wealth and status was leaked. Photo: SCMP artwork.
Quirky China: smoking monkey outrage, school caught ranking kids based on parents’ wealth and status, AI beauty blogger hits five million fans in one week
- A zoo has deleted an online video of a monkey smoking a cigarette after public outrage
- A school has been caught putting children into groups based on parents’ wealth, power, and status
