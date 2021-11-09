A 33-year-old man determined to get into Tsinghua University has taken the Chinese college entrance examination 13 times since 2009. Photo: Baidu
Determined Chinese man sits for gaokao university test 13 times in attempt to get into Tsinghua University
- A man aged 33 has tried and failed 13 times to enter one of China’s most prestigious universities
- His story has generated intense online debate in China about the pressure society places on people to achieve academically
Topic | China society
