A 33-year-old man determined to get into Tsinghua University has taken the Chinese college entrance examination 13 times since 2009. Photo: Baidu A 33-year-old man determined to get into Tsinghua University has taken the Chinese college entrance examination 13 times since 2009. Photo: Baidu
A 33-year-old man determined to get into Tsinghua University has taken the Chinese college entrance examination 13 times since 2009. Photo: Baidu
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Determined Chinese man sits for gaokao university test 13 times in attempt to get into Tsinghua University

  • A man aged 33 has tried and failed 13 times to enter one of China’s most prestigious universities
  • His story has generated intense online debate in China about the pressure society places on people to achieve academically

Topic |   China society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 10:50am, 9 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A 33-year-old man determined to get into Tsinghua University has taken the Chinese college entrance examination 13 times since 2009. Photo: Baidu A 33-year-old man determined to get into Tsinghua University has taken the Chinese college entrance examination 13 times since 2009. Photo: Baidu
A 33-year-old man determined to get into Tsinghua University has taken the Chinese college entrance examination 13 times since 2009. Photo: Baidu
READ FULL ARTICLE