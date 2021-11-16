The farmer asked the public to consume rationally after his online store was inundated with orders. Photo: Baidu.com The farmer asked the public to consume rationally after his online store was inundated with orders. Photo: Baidu.com
The farmer asked the public to consume rationally after his online store was inundated with orders. Photo: Baidu.com
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Orange farmer sees online orders go from 100 to 15,000 per day after he donates fruit to Zhejiang University student

  • The farmer initially donated one box, but sent more when he realised the student needed different sized oranges
  • Other students heard of his generosity and flocked to his store, eventually the story became a viral news item

Topic |   China society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:44am, 16 Nov, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The farmer asked the public to consume rationally after his online store was inundated with orders. Photo: Baidu.com The farmer asked the public to consume rationally after his online store was inundated with orders. Photo: Baidu.com
The farmer asked the public to consume rationally after his online store was inundated with orders. Photo: Baidu.com
READ FULL ARTICLE