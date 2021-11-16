The farmer asked the public to consume rationally after his online store was inundated with orders. Photo: Baidu.com
Orange farmer sees online orders go from 100 to 15,000 per day after he donates fruit to Zhejiang University student
- The farmer initially donated one box, but sent more when he realised the student needed different sized oranges
- Other students heard of his generosity and flocked to his store, eventually the story became a viral news item
Topic | China society
