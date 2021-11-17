A potentially haunted flat is investigated by freelancers who try to prove it is fine to live in. Photo: gmw.cn
Want a side gig? People in China will pay you to prove a property is not haunted
- Haunted properties are so difficult to sell in China that people are earning money staying at the place for a night
- It’s common across Asia for properties that were the home to a tragedy to sell for a significantly lower price
Topic | China society
A potentially haunted flat is investigated by freelancers who try to prove it is fine to live in. Photo: gmw.cn