A potentially haunted flat is investigated by freelancers who try to prove it is fine to live in. Photo: gmw.cn
Want a side gig? People in China will pay you to prove a property is not haunted

  • Haunted properties are so difficult to sell in China that people are earning money staying at the place for a night
  • It’s common across Asia for properties that were the home to a tragedy to sell for a significantly lower price

Topic |   China society
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 8:25am, 17 Nov, 2021

