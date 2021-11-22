One of the viral video clips showed an escaped leopard roaming through a tea plantation. Photo: Weibo
Chinese wildlife park at centre of escaped leopards debacle quietly reopens after six months even though one cat is unaccounted for

  • The park did not tell the public in April when three juvenile leopards escaped the park
  • The reopening was also quiet, with little advertising that the six-month closure was finished

Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:35pm, 22 Nov, 2021

