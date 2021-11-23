Quirky China: read what is hitting the headlines this week on the mainland. Photo: SCMP artwork
Quirky China: woman in photo with grandfather called a ‘gold-digger’, cobra shocks customs, blogger fined over bike helmet
- Woman finds a three-year-old photo of her with her grandpa has become the centre of a gold-digging allegation against her
- Blogger gets fined for not wearing a helmet while riding a bike in video after internet users complain to police
China society
