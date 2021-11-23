Dating blind boxes is the latest craze to hit young singles in China. Photo: Shutterstock
Dating blind boxes take off in China as younger generations look for love on social media

  • Dating blind boxes first appeared at night markets in some major Chinese cities several months ago and have since expanded to online shops
  • Many young Chinese women are referred to as ‘leftover’ — meaning they are not married after reaching 25 years old

Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 6:00pm, 23 Nov, 2021

