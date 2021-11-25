A woman whose ashes were stolen for a dead wedding ritual called a ghost marriage. Photo: thepaper.cn
Chinese funeral home workers detained for stealing ashes of dead woman for superstitious ghost marriage ritual
- Ghost marriage is a superstitious activity from ancient China where a dead man’s family finds a dead woman and bury the ashes or body of the woman with him
- The dead woman was a live-streamer who committed suicide last month by drinking pesticide in front of her audience
