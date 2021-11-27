Participants write Chinese characters on white boards at the final of a Chinese language dictation contest at a Vladivostok Confucious Institute in Russia. Photo: Getty Images
Pandemic and politics make learning Mandarin in China nearly impossible, but alternatives are emerging
- Despite strict Covid-19 controls, Taiwan is proving an alternative for immersive Mandarin learners
- Online learning is also helping language companies stay afloat until the pandemic subsides
Topic | Chinese language
Participants write Chinese characters on white boards at the final of a Chinese language dictation contest at a Vladivostok Confucious Institute in Russia. Photo: Getty Images