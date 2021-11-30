A test for cooking a traditional brine, sometimes used to cook tripe, was cancelled in Shenzhen. Photo: Shutterstock
End of the brine: Shenzhen cooking test offering US$266 reward cancelled because it was too popular
- Rumours spread across the city that the test was easy to pass, fuelling an “abnormality” in submissions
- The competition was to cook Chaoshan brine, a flavourful cooking ingredient native to the southern Chinese region
Topic | Chinese food trends
