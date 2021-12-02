A Chinese television show had to release a behind-the-scenes video explaining how the team had made the cat’s death look realistic. Photo: Marvelous Women
Death scene for cat forces Chinese period drama to prove they had not killed it for real
- The cat was filmed eating “poisoned” food and then falling to the ground in a dramatic death scene
- Fans of the show thought it was too realistic to be faked
Topic | Internet
A Chinese television show had to release a behind-the-scenes video explaining how the team had made the cat’s death look realistic. Photo: Marvelous Women