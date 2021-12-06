‘I am about to burst into tears’: China’s medical insurance official’s ‘gentle but firm’ negotiation skills strik a chord with the public. Photo: Baidu
Chinese official a ‘hero’ after forcing US drug maker Biogen to cut cost of treatment for spinal disease with ‘gentle but firm’ approach
- US pharmaceutical company reduces the price of a drug for a rare spinal disease after seven rounds of negotiations with China’s medical insurance authority
- Chinese official who led negotiations has been hailed as a public hero in China
Topic | China society
‘I am about to burst into tears’: China’s medical insurance official’s ‘gentle but firm’ negotiation skills strik a chord with the public. Photo: Baidu