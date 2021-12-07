A photo taken shortly before Sun Zhuo, then aged just four, was kidnapped. Photo: Weibo
Chinese father who inspired anti-human trafficking film Dearest, starring Zhao Wei, reunited with son after 14 years
- Father’s search was turned into a film Dearest starring Zhao Wei about human trafficking
- Distraught father named his steamed bun shop in Shenzhen: ‘A Shop to Look for my Son’, and posted photos of his son on its signboard
Topic | China society
