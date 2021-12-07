A photo taken shortly before Sun Zhuo, then aged just four, was kidnapped. Photo: Weibo
A photo taken shortly before Sun Zhuo, then aged just four, was kidnapped. Photo: Weibo
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Chinese father who inspired anti-human trafficking film Dearest, starring Zhao Wei, reunited with son after 14 years

  • Father’s search was turned into a film Dearest starring Zhao Wei about human trafficking
  • Distraught father named his steamed bun shop in Shenzhen: ‘A Shop to Look for my Son’, and posted photos of his son on its signboard

Topic |   China society
Mandy Zuo
Mandy Zuo in Shanghai

Updated: 6:30pm, 7 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A photo taken shortly before Sun Zhuo, then aged just four, was kidnapped. Photo: Weibo
A photo taken shortly before Sun Zhuo, then aged just four, was kidnapped. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE