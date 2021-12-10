Making news in China: a man brings cheer by wearing a costume during a virus test and a computer is helping a paralysed man to play mahjong. Photo: SCMP artwork
Quirky China: paralysed man plays mahjong with brain-computer, Covid-19 test fancy dress, dog’s life ‘more precious’ than child
- A man paralysed in a car crash can now play games and perform other tasks thanks to a computer interface that allows him to send neural signals to a computer
- A man told another man his dog is ‘more precious’ than a child during an altercation in which a small child was knocked over by an off-leash dog
Topic | China society
