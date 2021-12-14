Quirky China news: man uses sleeping woman’s irises to access Alipay app and a new blogger who films himself doing mundane activities is a hit. Photo: SCMP artwork
Quirky China news: man uses sleeping woman’s irises to access Alipay app and a new blogger who films himself doing mundane activities is a hit. Photo: SCMP artwork
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Alipay theft: man lifts sleeping woman’s eyelids to scan irises and steal US$23,500, blogger compared to Li Ziqi, delivery man quits after customer says she is ‘god’

  • A man with gambling debts tricked his ex into a meeting then waited for her to fall asleep so he could steal from her Alipay account
  • A delivery driver in China has quit after being humiliated by an abusive customer who demanded he perform tasks outside his normal duties

Topic |   China society
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 9:00am, 14 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Quirky China news: man uses sleeping woman’s irises to access Alipay app and a new blogger who films himself doing mundane activities is a hit. Photo: SCMP artwork
Quirky China news: man uses sleeping woman’s irises to access Alipay app and a new blogger who films himself doing mundane activities is a hit. Photo: SCMP artwork
READ FULL ARTICLE