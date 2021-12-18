A viral video claimed a state-owned bank employee owned four cars and questioned how they could afford it. Photo: Baidu
A viral video claimed a state-owned bank employee owned four cars and questioned how they could afford it. Photo: Baidu
Trending
People & Culture /  Trending in China

Out of ‘hatred towards the woman’: Viral revenge video claims ex-mother-in-law was paid despite not working, sparks investigation from Chinese state-owned bank

  • Liu Yinyue said her mother-in-law received her salary despite never showing up to work and had accumulated assets
  • The Agricultural Development Bank of China investigated but said it found no evidence of illegal activity

Topic |   Trending
Alice Yan
Alice Yan in Shanghai

Updated: 8:30am, 18 Dec, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A viral video claimed a state-owned bank employee owned four cars and questioned how they could afford it. Photo: Baidu
A viral video claimed a state-owned bank employee owned four cars and questioned how they could afford it. Photo: Baidu
READ FULL ARTICLE