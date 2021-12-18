A viral video claimed a state-owned bank employee owned four cars and questioned how they could afford it. Photo: Baidu
Out of ‘hatred towards the woman’: Viral revenge video claims ex-mother-in-law was paid despite not working, sparks investigation from Chinese state-owned bank
- Liu Yinyue said her mother-in-law received her salary despite never showing up to work and had accumulated assets
- The Agricultural Development Bank of China investigated but said it found no evidence of illegal activity
